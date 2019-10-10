<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Hundreds of traders at popular Akindeko Market, Alekunwodo, Igbonna, Old Garage, Rasco, Awosuru, Agunbeelewo and Mallam Tope all in Osogbo, capital city of Osun State lost goods worth several thousands of naira to flood on Tuesday morning.

The torrential rain, which began at about 5.40am, flooded the markets and some residential houses close to the affected markets.

As at the time of filling this report, traders have started counting their losses due to the down pour that lasted for about 6hours.

Akindeko River also took over the popular Olaiya-Alekunwodo Road, while traders were seen running helter-skelter and disrupting traffic flow to Oke Fia.

In another places, the flood washed small bridges away and Osun River had high volume of water.

When our correspondent visited some of the affected areas, the human and vehicular movement was impeded for several hours.

Speaking with our reporter, a meat seller at Akindeko Market simply identify as Ganiyu Bakare, said traders made efforts to salvage some of their wares but were unable to bring out the bulk items due to the large volume of water that took over the area.

She said, “Since the time the river was challenized by the Chief Adebisi Akande-led administration in the state, the traders have not witnessed this kind of volume of water as rain in the state.

“Men of the Osun State Fire Service got to the scene early to ensure that no one was trapped in the flood.”

When contacted, the Administrative Officer of the state fire service, Fatai Aremu, said though many parts of Osogbo experienced flooding, no life was, however, lost. 1