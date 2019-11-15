<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Flood victims in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi on Friday received assistance of 14,000 bags of fertilizer and other inputs donated by the National Food Security Council.

Newsmen report that the donation was distributed to the 2018 flood victims in the area by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Alhaji Sani Dododo, the SEMA Chairman, said while distributing the items in Shanga, that it was to cushion the impact of the losses incurred by the farmers.

“The gesture is part of the present administration’s policy through National Food Security Council to assist farmers whose farmlands were ravaged by 2018 flood disaster in the state,” Dododo said.

He noted that the state had received donation of 149 trucks of fertiliser and assorted chemical from the Council, out of which farmers in Shanga were allocated 14000 bags.

“Each victim will get nine bags of fertiliser, chemicals, sprayer and two bags of improved seeds,” the chairman explained.

Dododo said a committee had been set up to distribute the items and warned against diverting the relief materials, as anyone caught would face the full wrath of the law.

Alhaji Aminu Kawara, Vice Chairman of the local government, commended the Federal and state government for the gesture and assured that the beneficiaries would use the items judiciously.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Malam Adamu Ali thanked the government for the intervention.

NAN reports that no fewer than 11,345 victims were affected during the 2018 flood in Kebbi.