Flood is currently threatening scores of residential and commercial properties located within Cityview Estate, Arepo area of Owode-Obafemi Local Government in Ogun State.

The development, said to be a repeated occurrence came to the head three days ago, when it was said that the water level rose beyond the bearable limit, now ravaging properties worth several millions of naira.

The estate said to be owned by Property Mart, now has its entry and exit gate as well as many households now flooded.

Many of the property owners and school children are now restricted, as the flood, has shut them in, preventing easy movement in and out of the estate.

According to the residents, the flood may not be connected with the overflowing of the Ogun River.

As at last weekend, due to the overflow from the River, newsmen reported that some communities in Ikorodu were also flooded.