



Igbide community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State has thrown into mourning following the discovery of the lifeless body of an 18-year girl identified as Oghenekioja Okporie in flood water.

The deceased SSS Two student of Igbide Community Grammer School was said to have boarded a boat on her way from the farm but boat capsized and she could not swim her way to safety.

She accompanied her mother to the family cassava farm which had been overran by surging flood water on the fateful day.

Distraught father of the deceased, Saviour Okporie who fought back tears to speak, said “after the day’s work, they were on their way back in the evening when the boat they boarded capsized.

“She could not swim due to high current of the flood and it was after three days her corpse was discovered by search party and she has since been buried.”

On his part, Secretary General of the community, Mr. Joseph Oghenevo, lamented that “lives and properties have been lost to the flood already.

“The entire Owodokpokpo-Igbide, Urovo-Igbide, and Oteri-Igbide communities have been submerged and as I am speaking with you now, Igbide community can only be accessed with boat.”

Oghenevo claimed that over 20,000 people in the community had been displaced from their homes by the ravaging flood

“The suffering and pains inflicted on Igbide community by the flood is overwhelming and if help is not provided by the government, it could graduate to a major disaster,” the community scribe stated.