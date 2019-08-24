<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Adamawa State capital, Yola, was completely submerged as cars were seen floating and thousands of houses and properties destroyed and submerged by the flood which was caused by a heavy down pour which lasted for six hours.

Reacting on the incident, the state Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has described the flood as a mini-tsunami which was unfortunate at this time when state was still battling with humanitarian crises caused by Boko Haram insurgency.

Governor Fintiri spoke through his Director General, Media and Communications, Mr. Solomon Kumangar, shortly after visiting the aftected areas.

He said the situation was a hopeless one and needed quick intervention from government and others saying that for now they were yet to ascertain number of lives involved.

Kumangar further explained that the flood was caused by the heavy down pour which lasted for several hours and human activities through blocking of waterways and drainages.

The DG said areas affected in state capital were Shagari, Jambutu, Bature, Shangere, State Locus, and Bakinkogi, adding that he saw cars floating and thousands of houses submerged.

He said, the governor was appealing to the federal government to hasten ongoing construction at the Jimeta Bye-pass to help mitigate the flooding in that area.

“The state government is going to provide palliatives measures to cushion the effect of the flooding in the affected areas.

“Government is also appealing to those building on water ways to desist from it as government is going re-visit the master plan of metropolis in order to demarcate the water ways earlier designed for those affected areas,” he said.

The Deputy Governor, Chief Seth Crowder who visited some affected areas also described the situation as a mistake of the past.

He said their government is going to put in place measures to correct these mistakes by designing drainages and water ways in accordance with state master plan.