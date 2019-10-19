<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Flood has sacked many Olomu communities, destroying farm produce and means of livelihood, with many people displaced from their homes.

Some of the greatly affected communities are; Oguname, Ogoni, Akperhe, Okpare, Okoavuerhe, Oviri, Aloba and Ovwodokpokpo communities.

Olorogun John Ewenede, Secretary of Olomu Traditional Council who lamented the havoc wrecked on his people calls on the Delta State and Federal Government, NDDC, NPDC, DESOPADEC an other relevant emergency management authorities to come to the aid of Olomu people.

According to him, “We are too silent and peaceful. This has been misconstrued as foolishness, all our communities are gone. Farm produce worth millions of naira has been destroyed.

Newsmen who visited some of the communities reported that a lot of people are stranded with their properties and means of livelihood destroyed.