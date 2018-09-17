At least five communities in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara state have been taken over by flood from the River Niger with many houses submerged in the flood.

The affected communities are Fangan, Ipata Jebba, Elebu, Budo-Ode and Lanwa which are all close to the river.

The flood which also washed away several hectares of farmland has left residents without food and shelter.

Chairman of the local government, Saka Eleyele who toured the affected communities over the weekend presented some food items to the people to relieve them of their food crisis and called on the state government to come to the aid of the communities.

The council boss urged the government to urgently repair a bridge linking Elebu with many other communities in the local government which has partially been broken by the flood.

In his own comments during the tour governor Abdulfattah Ahmed’s Special Assistant on Emergency Matters, Abdukrazaq Jimoh, restated earlier warning that communities close to rivers and which are prone to flood should relocate to safer places.

While sympathising with the victims of the disaster Jimoh said both the federal and the state governments had repeatedly warned that residents in flood-prone areas should relocate to avoid flood disater.

A team of meteorologists from the federal government which also toured the affected communities re-echoed the warning that people in flood-prone areas should relocate.

Head of the team, Daniel Okafor, said a large quantity of water has been released from a Cameroon dam which may soon flow to Nigeria and worsen flood situation in the country.