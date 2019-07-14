<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer 2,000 residents have been rendered homeless following the destruction of over 300 houses by flood in Okpoko community, Ogbaru local government area of Anambra state.

It was gathered most residents have fled their homes while others had their belongings buried in the sand.

Some government institutions including a secondary school and Okpoko Secretariat were also reportedly affected by the flood.

Speaking to the Nation on Sunday, President General of the community, Edwin Emesinwa, said about 100 buildings with over 700 occupants, including landlords and tenants were either pulled down or sand-filled to roofing level.

He revealed that over 1,300 of those living along Obodoukwu road were also rendered homeless while the roads remained impassable.

He said: “Since the commencement of this year’s rainy reason, it has been destruction galore in Okpoko. Nobody is spared anytime it rains.

“Most parents don’t allow their children to go to school if it rains, while they will rush to pick those already in school before they will be carried away by flood.

“Areas mostly affected include Ezeakunne street, Unity Comprehensive secondary school and environs, Okpoko

secretariat, Obodoukwu road where the 15-feet deep sakamory drainage system has been completely filled with sand.”

One of the victims, Ugochukwu Ejezie, whose house is located along Ezeakunne street, attributed the scourge to the ongoing road construction work in the area.

“The situation is worsened since the awarded of contract for the rehabilitation of Mgbemena street in Awada, Obosi.

“The sand the construction firm piled there will always be carried by the flood with other debris down to Okpoko through Ezeakunne street and that is why you have this massive destruction.” he lamented.

He called on state government to come to their rescue before the entire residents got sacked by the devastating flood.