Flood has taken over parts of Otuoke Community, hometown of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Otuoke is located in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa and one of the communities mostly affected by flood disasters.

Some residents of the community now use canoes to assess their homes following the overflow of River Orashi-Taylor and Epie creeks, situated in Rivers and Bayelsa States, respectively.

NAN recalls that the flood affected the house of Jonathan in 2012.

One of the residents affected by the flood, Solomon Oru, called on the federal government and National Emergency Management Agency to come to their aid, as most of them now access their homes through canoes.

He said most of their properties have been damaged by the flood.

Mr Oru also told NAN that the flood has dispatched reptiles around the communities, threatening lives.

Another resident, Emmanuel Peter, said they can’t leave their homes, because thiefs are looting their properties.

He also called for the intervention of the state government and security agencies to support and protection.

A NAN correspondent who visited the Federal University Otuoke however reports that the institution was not affected by the flood as normal academic activities were ongoing.