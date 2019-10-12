<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has directed public primary and secondary schools submerged by flood in the state to proceed on three weeks’ holiday from Monday.

Mr Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, in a release on Saturday, said the directive followed flash floods which affected most flood-prone areas in the state, especially the riverside communities.

Newsmen report that heavy rainfall in the state on Monday and Tuesday had resulted in floods which submerged some schools in the riverine areas of the state.

According to the commissioner, the order becomes necessary in order to forestall possible attendant incidents that may likely affect the lives of vulnerable pupils in those areas as a result of the floods.

“It is also aimed at protecting valuables from avoidable destruction.

“All Head Teachers and Principals are to enforce this directive and, in particular, ensure that all perishable educational materials are evacuated while the government works out remedial logistics, believing that the floods would recede within the period of the three weeks holiday,” Ojogo said.