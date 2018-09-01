The Niger State Government says it has spent about N674 million on buying assorted relief materials and cash assistance to flood affected persons in the state.

Alhaji Garba Salisu, Director Relief, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, announced this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday.

He said that N210 million was spent on the procurement of assorted building materials and cash assistance to residents in 16 local government areas affected by the flood.

He named the local government areas affected by the flood as Mokwa, Lapai, Bosso, Suleja, Mariga, Bako, Shiroro, Wushishi, Gurara, Lavun, Agaye,Chachanga, Munya, Magama, Rafi and Gbako local government areas.

He explained that N363 million was expended assistance to victims of Minna fire disaster, Mokwa and Tudu Uku in Paikoro as well as victims of tanker explosion in Kagara, Tegina and Mokwa.

“N61 million was expended on the purchase of food items while N29 million was spent on the purchase of relief materials and cash assistance to the victims of communal crash between Fulani and herdsmen and cattle rustlers attacks in Bosso and Paikoro local government areas,’’ he said.

He also said that N11 million was spent on the procurement of skill acquisition items for internal displace person from north eastern states in Zumba, Makere and Gbajibo local government areas of the state.

He said that the recent flood was devastating because it claimed the lives of several people as there was no proper concrete drains in the affected areas.

He appealed to residents in the state to desist from dumping refuse on waterways to prevent flooding.