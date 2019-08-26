<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Norwegian Refugee Council has called for interventions in the humanitarian needs of over 7, 000 Internally Displaced Persons affected by flood in Borno.

Eric Batonon, NRC’s Director in Nigeria, made the call in a statement issued on Monday in Maiduguri.

Batonon said torrential rain had destroyed makeshift tents and caused severe flooding in the temporary displacement camps in the state in the past one week.

He said the disaster made the vulnerable families homeless and urgent financial assistance was necessary to address the humanitarian needs of the IDPs and prevent an outbreak and spread of diseases.

“Displaced people are suffering due to relentless rains and wind battering their homes in the last few days.

“Large numbers of families, who fled from conflict months ago, are left homeless while others are forced to share overcrowded tents with neighbours or relatives.

“Over 6, 800 people living in displacement camps in Maiduguri have been impacted by the flood in recent weeks.

“In Dikwa, 500 people have been rendered homeless due to flooding and have set up homes in disused registration centres; they are essentially displaced within a displacement camp,” he said.

Batonon said the displaced persons were living in sub-human conditions due to lack of drains and sanitation facilities in most of the camps.

He added that they were being exposed to open defecation due to lack of toilets in camps submerged by water, pointing out that the situation could lead to the spread of water-borne diseases.

“Furthermore, the heavy rain period presents opportunities for armed groups to infiltrate and target displacement camps.

“On Tuesday night, August 20, a female suicide bomber detonated a bomb, killing herself and injuring four civilians in Dikwa.

“This was the first attack of its kind in the area since December 2018,” he stated.