



The National Emergency Management Agency has declared five more states: Adamawa, Taraba, Kebbi, Bayelsa and Rivers, as “National Disaster” following the recent flooding that has ravaged the states.

Sani Datti, Head of Media and Public Relations, NEMA, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Datti, Mustapha Maihaja, Director General, NEMA, made the declaration following the ongoing efforts of the agency to tackle and assist flood victims across the country.

He said that the declaration of the five new states now puts the numbers of flood affected states under flood emergencies to nine.

Datti said: “It would be recalled that on September 17, a National Disaster was declared in Kogi, Niger, Delta, Anambra States.

“In consideration of the data and information being received, in particular the Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) and guided by relevant NEMA Policy documents, additional 5 states are observed to have been impacted severely by the disaster.

“On the consultation, subsequent endorsement of all the stakeholders here present, and the delegation of Authority conferred on me by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I, Mustapha Yunusa Maihaj, the Director General, NEMA hereby declared National Disaster in the five (5) states of Adamawa, Bayelsa, Kebbi, Rivers and Taraba.”

Maihaja commended the efforts and commitments of all stakeholders and International Partners for their contribution so far to the success of the operation.

He explained that the addition of the five states recently declared expands the scope and the need for response and call for more support accordingly.