The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday confirmed that ten pregnant women are among the flood victims currently taking refuge at Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across Delta State.

NEMA’s Incident Coordinator for Delta and Anambra state, Mr. Walson Ibarakumo Brandon who confirmed to newsmen shortly after presenting relief materials to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) also confirmed that only one birth has been recorded so far.

Listing the items presented as 149 bags of rice, tin tomatoes, blankets, towels, mattresses, mosquito nets, detergents, soap, sanitary pads, children wear, cooking pots, water purifiers, pampers, and slippers, Brandon added a consignment of drugs was being expected.

In a related development, immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has donated relief materials worth several millions of naira to victims of the ravaging flood in Isoko area of the state.

Uduaghan who made the donation at IDP camp in Emede in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state after visiting some ravaged communities including Uzere and its neighbouring communities, described the situation as pathetic, and called on both the federal and state governments as well as well meaning individuals to come to the aid of the victims

According to him, “I think it is a serious situation, and unfortunately, the federal government has categorized it as a national disaster zone – one of the states that is badly affected. It reminds me of 2012 when we had this kind of situation in the state as governor.

“Then 14 LGAs were affected but I don’t know how many are currently affected. From what I am seeing, it is quite a serious situation. I don’t know if I did it then with ease but I have put in public space the things we did to manage the flooding in 2012. I think people will look at it and get one or two things from.

“People have their own approach to situations like this but I know there’s always a common thread in the management of any disaster and if you use this common thread you will achieve good results.

“What I have come out here to do today is to ensure that people know that this kind of situation is on ground. It is to draw attention of our people to the seriousness of the flooding situation in Delta State and other parts of Nigeria. And that people should empathise with the people that are affected to do one thing or the other to help the the victims.”

Uduaghan described this year’s flooding as more severe, and noted that government alone cannot solve the problems, and called on NGOs and notable Deltans to come to the aid of the victims with whatever they can to ameliorate their present suffering.

He disclosed that he would visit other areas affected by the floods across the state to ascertain the level of devastation and make similar donations to the IDPs camps.

“We cannot leave everything for government alone to do. The victims need psychological, physical and spiritual support. They need any form of support. People God has placed in advantageous position and those who are not affected by this flood should assist the victims.

“It’s not easy to be displaced from your home. Particularly when you have to be moved to classroom or other place where you are exposed to hazards, and the best for you is to sleep on mattresses and you don’t know where the next meal will come from. It’s a terrible situation.

“I will get to as many camps I can to replicate this gesture. I’ll be going to the Ijaw area to give the little I have to those who are also affected. It’s not what I am giving that is important (though is also important) but being able to give some psychological support to the victims is more important. And also letting them know there are people who also feel their pains. We should do whatever we can to help them get over this period of their life”, he added.