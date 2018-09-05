The Kano State Government has confirmed the death of nine people and injury of five others from a recent flood disaster in nine local government areas of the state.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation Agency, Alhaji Ali Bashir, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano on Wednesday.

Bashir said the disaster also affected more than 4,475 persons in the nine local government areas of the state.

He explained that five persons lost their lives in Rimin Gado, three at Gabasawa and one in Getso town, Gwarzo Local Government Area.

“So all in all nine persons lost their lives and five others sustained injuries in the disaster. A total of 4,475 people were affected by the flood,’’ the scribe said.

According to him, the agency’s personnel are still compiling reports from five other local government areas hit by the disaster.

“We have a total of 15 local government areas that were hit by flood and so far we have completed assessment of the situation in nine of the 14 LGAs,” Bashir said.

He assured that a comprehensive report would be produced for the consideration of the state government as soon as the team completed the assessment of the affected areas.