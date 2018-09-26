Two people were killed by flood after houses and farmland were submerged in the riverine area of Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Head of Operations, Evans Ugoh, confirmed the incident happened in the area, on Tuesday.

He disclosed the agency is already collaborating with the state government to evacuate families who were still trapped in the flood, as well as provide shelter and food for affected victims.

Oguta Local Government Area is one of the two oil-producing areas in the state.

The area used to be a major road leading to over 15 communities, farmland, oil wells and workstation of oil companies, including Shell, Agip and Chevron but it is no more motorable except with the aid of boats and canoes as the flood has taken over the major road.

Secretary to the State Government, Mark Uchendu, said measures have been put in place to ensure that accommodation, shelter and food are made available to the flood victims.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to support the victims.