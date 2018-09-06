The Kano State Government has confirmed the death of nine people and injury of five others during a recent flood disaster in nine local government areas of the state.

Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation Agency (SERERA), Ali Bashir, disclosed this in an interview with NAN, in Kano, on Wednesday.

In addition, Bashir said the disaster also affected more than 4,475 persons in the areas. He explained that five persons lost their lives in Rimin Gado, three at Gabasawa and one in Getso town, Gwarzo Local Government Area.

“So, in all, nine persons lost their lives and five others sustained injuries in the disaster with a total of 4,475 people gnerally affected,’’ the scribe said.

The agency’s personnel, according to him, were still compiling reports from five other local government areas hit by the disaster.

“We have a total of 15 local government areas that were hit by flood and so far we have completed assessment of the situation in nine of the 14 LGAs,” Bashir said.

He assured that a comprehensive report would be produced for the consideration of the state government as soon as the team completed the assessment of the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the council chairman of Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Abdulrashid Ibrahim, said at least seven persons were killed, while over 2000 houses and farmlands were destroyed by flood in the state.

The council boss highlighted the incident to journalists after he paid a sympathy visit to the affected communities ravaged by the flood. He explained that the damage was alarming because the flood was the first of its kind in the area, since 2003.

More than 100 hectares of farmlands were submerged as the flood damaged farm produce and rendered over 45,000 farmers and families homeless.

Ibrahim said the flood destroyed farm produce worth millions of Naira, which include guinea-corn, rice, groundnut, millet and other cash crops.

He said the people that lost their lives in the incident were using a canoe to move from the flood troubled area to a safer destination. Unfortunately, the canoe capsized, killing seven people on board.

He identified the affected communities in the council as Dabi, Auramo, Yakasawa, Algama, Laura, Kayi hawa, Dingare, Siyanku, Nsukum, zangon kanya, Malamawan Yandutse, Kyarama, Sintilmawa , Yan-dutse and Chai-chai Sabuwa.

He explained that the local government has intensified effort to reduce the effect of the flood, including purchasing 6000 empty bags and 50 trucks of sand for embankment around the affected areas.

He urged the state and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to intervene and assist the victims.

A victim from Algama village, Malam Musa, explained that he lost his house and farm produce in the disaster.

Most of the victims interviewed by newsmen called on the government and individuals to come to their rescue as they are in dire need of assistance.

Sani Yusuf, the executive secretary of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Jigawa, said the flood was as a result of the release of Tiga Dam in Kano State.

Whenever the dam is released, it passes through nine Local Government Areas in Jigawa which includes: Ringim, Taura, Jahun, Miga, Auyo, Kaugama, Malammadori, Hadejia, Guri up to Chad; those communities in the riverine area.

He said NIMET normally alerted them every year when the dam will be released so that they can be proactive and ready, but unfortunately, this year they didn’t receive any reports concerning the releasing of the dam.

The executive secretary said the state agency has provided 100 bags of Maize and a number of empty bags/sacks for emergency needs to the victims, at state level.