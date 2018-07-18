The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has appealed to the Katsina State Government to intensify efforts on drainage construction.

The organisation also urged the government to embark on a sensitisation programme to enlighten the people on the dangers of waste disposal in drainages.

The ACF made the call in Kaduna on Tuesday, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim.

Properties worth several millions were lost after last week’s flooding in communities in Jibia Local Government Area of (LGA), of state.

The ACF also extended its sympathy and condolences to the government and people of the state as well as victims of the disaster.

According to the organisation, the incident was most pathetic, as many houses were destroyed and scores of people killed.

The ACF acknowledged the efforts of both state and Federal Government Emergency Management Agencies for rendering humanitarian assistance to the displaced persons, who are currently staying in make shift camps.

The organisation urged them to do more in order to ameliorate the suffering of the displaced persons.

It also called on the people to cooperate with government and yield to environmental warning, in order to avoid similar disaster in future.