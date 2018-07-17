The House of Representatives on Tuesday, urged the Federal Government to take flooding and gully erosion problem in Auchi, Edo, with utmost seriousness and declare the environment ecological disaster area.

It also urged the government to make funds available from the Ecological Fund to enable effective control and management of catastrophe be carried out.

This followed a motion by Hon. Johnson Oghuma on: “The Need to Address the Ecological Disaster in Auchi, Etsako Federal Constituency in Edo’’.

Moving the motion, Oghuma said that the disaster in parts of Auchi and other communities in the area was huge.

According to him, the affected areas include Igbe Road axis, which is a major commercial centre of Auchi town and the south side of Idani community also in Auchi.

He expressed worry that the continued negligence of the situation could lead to more catastrophe, which may also lead to loss of lives and property.

The legislator expressed concern that the 2018 budget allocation to address some humanitarian crises may not be enough compared to the ecological challenge and the magnitude of the impending danger.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

The House, therefore, urged the National Emergency Management Agency to provide relief materials to the affected people.

The House also mandated its Committee on Environment and Habitat, Water Resources and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance with the resolution and report back within eight weeks.