Four coastal communities in Bayelsa State have been hit by flood, forcing residents to move out, with some of their property to escape the natural disaster.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHSA) had recently listed 12 states, including Bayelsa, as those set to experience flood in 2018, warning that residents should take action to avoid a re-occurrence of the 2012 disaster.

According to investigations, aside Biseni in Yenagoa Local Government Area, where people have started relocating to the Yenagoa, the capital city, Asamabiri, Elemebiri, Ekperiware and Adagbabiri, all in Sagbama Local Government Area are other badly hit communities.

Findings indicated that residents of the four affected communities were waiting for the state government’s intervention to rescue them. The lawmaker representing Sagbama Constituency 3 in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Salo Adikumo, in an interview, expressed sadness at the situation in which residents of the four affected communities found themselves.

Adikumo, who said property worth millions of naira have been destroyed in the affected communities, solicited for the intervention of the Federal Government through NEMA.

He also appealed to other relevant federal agencies to come to the rescue of those affected by the flood as the State Government is doing the best it could within its limit.