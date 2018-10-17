



Contagious diseases have hit some of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps set up by the Bayelsa State Government as a result of the flood disaster that has hit the state.

Findings indicated that diseases such as chicken pox, dysentery and cholera have been discovered in IDPs camps located at Akenfa and Agudama and Yenegwe, in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

The spread of the diseases can be attributed to the poor sanitary conditions in the three camps due to the number of people that have registered in the camps.

A group of concerned Bayelsans under the aegis of SAYELBA Flood Committee has appealed to government to ensure the special care of children and pregnant women in all the IDPs camps as they are susceptible to the contagious dieases.

The group which also decried the sanitary condition in all the IDPs appealed to well meaning Bayelsans to come to the aid of the flood victims by donating reliefs.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso- Markson, when asked on how the state government was tackling the contagious diseases, said the situation was under control.

According to him the government’s health teams were on ground at all the IDP camps and has been able to attend to all those affected.

“The Government Health Emergency Response Team is on ground in each of the IDP camps and has already taken action to arrest the situation.

“The team led by the Commissioner for Health have taken steps to identify and isolate those affected to curtail the spread.

“Already those afflicted are undergoing careful examination with treatment administered to them. Suffice to say the State Emergency Health Response team are top of the situation”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have officially donated relief materials to victims of the raging flood in Bayelsa State.

The reliefs were presented by the Executive Secretary, Mr. Simbi Wabote, to the flood victims at Amassoma and Tombia communities in Southern Ijaw and Yenagoa Local Government Areas, respectively, as well as the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp at Igbogene.

He condoled with the victims over the loss of farmlands and property and assured that the Board would continue to render needed assistance.

“We are here today to support you in what you are going through. The flood situation in Bayelsa State is real, and as a corporate agency that is also headquartered in Bayelsa, we felt it was important to come and contribute our widow’s might to alleviate your suffering.

“The state itself is below sea level. I have gone round, houses are submerged and people have been relocated in order for them to seek shelter and succour.

“I hope and sincerely pray that you will appreciate our gesture and you will make good use of all that we have brought here today.”