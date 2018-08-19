Alhaji Abdussamad Dasuki, member representing Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency, on Sunday donated N1 million to victims of the flood disaster in Kebbe Local Government area of Sokoto State, which occurred on Friday.

Newsmen report that the incident had left many homeless, destroyed farms, animals and other valuables.

Dasuki, who was represented by Alhaji Attahiru Dan-Madi commiserated with the victims and called on them to take the disaster in good faith.

“As your representative I want to assure you that I will forward this incident to the National Assembly for immediate support and assistance by relevant Federal Government agencies,” he said.

In his remarks the District Head of Kebbe Alhaji Abubakar Kasimu, commended the lawmaker for the support.

Kasimu represented by Alhaji Labbo Kabi said the flood had destroyed many houses and caused a lot of other damages.

“We are presently taking the number of victims and extent of damages; I assure you that the assistance given will be channeled to the right beneficiaries.” the district head said.

In their separate responses, some of the victims said that the flood had seriously affected their means of livelihood and commended the lawmaker for the donation.