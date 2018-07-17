Flood caused by downpour during the weekend washed away property worth N8 million in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State, the acting Chairman of the Local Government, Alhaji Hassan Musa, said on Monday.

The acting chairman made this known during an inspection visit to the scene to sympathise with victims of the disaster.

He explained that the flood, which destroyed houses and furniture stimated at N8 million occurred at a community called Unguwan Mangwarori in Dandume Local Government Area.

According to him, the management of the council is planning to forward the issue to the state Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari, for assistance to the affected people.

He added that “we will forward the list of affected persons to the state government for an emergency intervention to reduce the hardship of victims.”

Musa urged people in the affected area not to relent in prayers to avoid a recurrence of such disaster in the local government and the state in general.

The Ward Head of Unguwan Mangwarori, Alhaji Idi Mai-Unguwa, said more than 70 people were affected by the disaster.

He added that the incidence which pushed the people of the area into unexpected hardship, happened on Saturday evening as a result of heavy rainfall.

He, therefore, called on the state government to assist the people.