Delta State Government, yesterday advised residents in lower plains to relocate to higher places to avoid being caught up in the impending flood as predicted by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The government said steps were being taken to ensure the predicted flood will not catch the state unawares.

Addressing newsmen in Asaba shortly after the State Executive Council meeting, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said although government will do everything possible to mitigate the flood disaster, it was advisable for those in flood prone areas to relocate to safer places.

Aniagwu informed journalists that two storm drainage projects in Asaba were approved by the council, explaining that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration is determined to properly address the issue of flooding as a result of incessant rains in the state capital.

Giving insight into the approvals, Commissioner for Works, James Augoye, said the two drainage projects cover a total length of 3,213 meters (3.2 kilometres).

Augoye said the projects have already be awarded to competent contractors at the cost of N3.3 billion, adding that it will be completed within 12 months.

According to Augoye, one of the drainage projects will be within the Okotomi area of the capital territory, and will be channelled to the Iyi-Uku stream while the second one will be around the specialist hospital and will be connected into the Ralph Uwechie sewer.