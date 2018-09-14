The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday presented food items and other relief materials to the Adamawa Government to alleviate the suffering residents of the state affected by the recent flooding.

Mr Kamaludden Olumo, the Customs Area Comptroller (CAC) in Charge of Adamawa and Taraba states, presented the items to the government on behalf of the Comptroller-General of the service.

Olumo, who was represented by a Deputy Comptroller, Mr. Muhammed Usman, said that the donation was in compliance with the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to bring succour to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

“The donation is in compliance with President Mujammadu Buhari’s directives that all perishable goods seized by Customs should be donated to the IDPs in the North-East” the CAC said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, Dr. Muhammed Suleiman, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), thanked the NCS for the intervention.

Suleiman, who lamented the havoc caused by the flood to many communities in the state, gave and assurance that the items would get to those they were meant for.

NAN reports that the items included 573 bags of rice, 139 bales of second hand clothes, 12 cartons of vegetable oil and two cartons of juice.