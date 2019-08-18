<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Three persons have been reportedly washed away by flood after an early morning downpour in Minna, Niger State yesterday.

Besides the lives lost, more than five hundred people were displaced as a result of the torrential rainfall.

Two local government areas – Chanchaga and Bosso – are severely affected.

Our correspondent gathered that the rain started at about 4 a m when residents of the affected areas were deep asleep thereby making it difficult to salvage their property.

Two major bridges-the MYPA bridge in Bosso area and the Mola bridge in Dutsen Kura Hausa both in Minna – were washed away.

An eye witness, Sanusi Mohammed, told newsmen at Dutsen Kura Hausa that “Three persons are currently missing after the rainfall. according to him,”three persons have been washed away as a result of the flood and, by now, they must have died since we are yet to trace them till now”, he said.

Another victim, Zubairu Abdullahi, told journalists that his house was submerged while his domestic animals and fish pond were washed away by the flood.

The Ward Head (Mai Angwan), Inuwa Bawa Tukura, said the flooding had become an annual disaster and called on government to come to the rescue of the area immediately.