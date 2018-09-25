A middle-aged woman, identified as Mrs Obiora, has been delivered of a set of twins in an emergency shelter for victims of flood at Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the woman who hails from Umuezeoma village gave birth on Monday at Ogbu-Aniocha, in one of the 28 emergency centres.

The Transition Committee Chairman of Ogbaru, Mr Arinzechukwu Awogu, who confirmed the incident told NAN that the newborns were a boy and girl.

He said: “Yes, a woman gave birth to a set of twins; the woman and the twins, a boy and girl are in good condition.

“The state government has evacuated them to the Comprehensive Health Centre at Atani for proper medical care.”

However, the council boss expressed sadness that a nine-year-old girl also lost her life to a flash flood at Amiyi, in Ogbaru.

“We also recorded casualty elsewhere. A nine-year-old girl was washed away by a flash flood at Amiyi, Ogbaru.

“Her body has been recovered and buried,” Awugo said.

Meanwhile, the state government has reiterated its commitment towards providing more relief materials for flood victims in Anambra.

The Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke, gave the assurance when he visited some of the areas submerged by flood in the state.

Okeke, who is also the Chairman of the state Emergency Management Agency Committee, urged the flood victims to exercise patience.

The deputy governor assured the victims that state government was dedicated to their welfare.

He expressed optimism that the flood situation would improve soon, adding that the state government was collaborating with the National Emergency Agency to ameliorate their plights.

In an interview with newsmen, some of the victims appealed for the provision of more portable water and electricity at the centre.

NAN recalls that the Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency and NEMA, on September 7, listed Anambra as one of the 12 states threatened by flood in the country.