The Anambra State Government says it will begin sensitisation campaign to prevent disaster along the flood prone areas of the state on Tuesday.

The Executive Secretary of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Chief Paul Odenigbo disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Onitsha on Monday.

On May 11, the Nigeria Hydrological Agency (NHSA) released the 2018 flood outlook which projected Anambra and seven other states to have high risks of flooding.

It also indicated that some states may experience coastal flooding with further indication that flash and urban floods were expected in Awka, Onitsha and Lokoja among other major cities.

Odenigbo said the four-day sensitisation tour, which would cover eight local government areas was to prepare the people in the area for emergency evacuation.

The SEMA boss reiterated the need for residents of flood prone communities to be vigilant and ready to relocate promptly to emergency shelters located in the headquarters of their council areas.

“In the event of overwhelming water upsurge in their rivers or streams, they would be told what to do to prevent loss of lives,” he said.

He said the agency would visit Ayamelum, Anambra East, Anambra West, Ogbaru, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Awka North and Ihiala Local Council Areas.

Odenigbo assured that arrangements had been made by the state government to give succour to likely victims of the impending flood disaster.

According to him, the sensitisation would be carried out in conjunction with officials of the South-East zonal office of National Emergency Management Agency, the state Ministry of Health and Civil Society Organisations.

The Senior Special Assistant to the state Governor on Grassroots Mobilisation, Mr Egbuna Amuta is also expected to join the campaign team.