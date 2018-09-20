The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that there was no cause for alarm over the safety of corps members posted to serve in the areas affected by flooding in Anambra.

The Coordinator of the NYSC in Anambra, Mr Kehinde Aremu, gave the assurance to corps members and Nigerians in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Awka.

Aremu said the scheme had asked employers who requested for Corps members to go to the various Local Government Headquarters for proper documentation of acceptance process.

He disclosed that those already serving in the affected places had been directed to move upland for about one week, when the water must have receded.

“We have told all the employers to come to the local government secretariat and liaise with the Local Government Inspectors, so that they will do the virtual acceptance of all the corps members.

“The process of permission asking and taking, has taken place and they have been granted permission to go and gird up their loins for the service year.

“We expect that in about one week’s time when the water must have receded according to predictions, they will be back.

“The corps members have been received and accepted by their employers in Ogbaru, Anambra East, Anambra West, Anyamelum, Awka North, and parts of Onitsha.

“We have not allowed them to go to the flooded areas,” he said.

Aremu said the measure was a reaction to the declaration of the areas as flood disaster areas by National Emergency Management Agency and closure of most schools in those places.

“NYSC is very caring. We are as concerned as parents and guardians because we are their parents here.

“We have done what we ought to have done to ensure their safety, so there is no cause for alarm.