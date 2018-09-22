The federal government on Friday lamented that at least 70 deaths and 151 injuries have been recorded while 3,544 houses and 60,208 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged in the flood disaster that has hit 12 states arising from high water levels.

This was announced by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in its first assessment of the disaster this year where the agency also pleaded for assistance from well-meaning individuals in the society.

A statement by the agency’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Sani Datti, in Abuja while stating the adverse effect of the flood in several parts of the country while assuring that aid agencies were on ground to help with palliative measures and relief materials called for assistance.

“The following are identified needs across the affected states: shelter, relief items, food, hygiene kits, family items, mosquito nets, and medicines. Responders are also requesting for rescue boats to reach flooded communities and GPS for mapping.

Power and telecommunications are reported to be down in some locations,” he said.

According to the statement, “70 casualties have been reported so far and as the information is received the numbers are expected to increase. Damaged shelters are yet to be ascertained in some areas as the flooding has not yet subsided.

“There are reports of malaria and possibility of water borne diseases. The displaced population are currently being hosted in emergency shelters such as LGA offices, schools, stadiums, churches and an IDP hostel built by Presidential Committee on Flood Relief and Rehabilitation.

“Families who have relatives have opted to stay in host communities. The floods have damaged agricultural lands and as of reporting period, 60,208 hectares have already been affected. The extent of the damage is expected to increase once floods have receded.

NEMA said it was in close coordination with all the EOCs where reports are received regularly on current situation on the ground.

“Line ministries have also launched response efforts in the different states. The Presidential Committee on Flood Relief and Rehabilitation is supporting locations where they have built permanent shelters.

“OCHA, WFP and IOM have deployed staff in the NEMA HQ to support the current operations providing information management and GIS mapping,” the statement concluded.