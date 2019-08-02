<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 2,779 farmers impacted by 2018 flood are to benefit from the federal government agricultural intervention programme of in Delta State.

The project which was designed and coordinated by the National Emergency Management Agency was targeted at achieving the National Food Security in line with the objective of the Committee on Food Security.

Mr Chidi Ogundu, NEMA Supervisor in charge of the Agricultural Intervention programme in Delta stated this on inspection and assessment visit to some of the farms on Thursday in Oko communities of Asaba.

He said that a total of 3,102 hectares of farmlands were affected by the 2018 flood in the state, adding that more than 2,779 farmers are to benefit from the agricultural intervention programme of the federal government.

Ogundu noted that the flood-impacted farmlands cut across 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said, “NEMA designed and coordinated the Emergency Agricultural Intervention in all the flood and conflict-impacted states in the country.

“To achieve success in this programme, NEMA works in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency, the state ministry of Agriculture in the enumeration of the affected farmers and verification of the farmlands.

“The team joined me during the enumeration exercise, which started precisely on April 19 and after the enumeration, the farm inputs such as yam seedlings vegetable seeds, cassava stem, plantain suckers, agro-chemical and sprayers were distributed to the farmers”

He explained that the distribution of the seedlings, cassava stem, plantain suckers and vegetable seed was carried out first before the distribution of agrochemicals and sprayers to the farmers.

Mrs Oyinye Oduah, a cassava farmer in Oko Anala community, said “I have never seen it like this before. Government will always come with promises which they never fulfilled, but the intervention came and it was immediately implemented.”