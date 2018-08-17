The Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB) is set to inaugurate over 150 houses in Kuje Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Executive Secretary of the board, Dr Hannatu Fika, made this known while speaking to journalist at the sideline of the governing board meeting, at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja.

Fika said that the inauguration would be part of events to commemorate the Oct.1 Independence Day, adding that the houses would be in conjunction to the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) programme.

“We will be commissioning two housing estates in Kuje, which comprise of 66 and 100 houses each, the estates have been built and few finishing touches are being put in place. We are also looking at developing our plot of land, which was allocated to the board by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), to enable us construct affordable houses for public servants. A lot of public servants have indicated their interest to own houses. A giant part of the houses to be constructed will be part of the FISH programme, where we give houses in lieu of the cash loan,’’ she said.

Commenting on the N1 billion renovation loans, Fika said, public servants in the North East, Benue and Plateau States whose houses were affected by the insurgency were being prioritized. She added that the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) had approved the list of the affected public servants and would release N1billion to the board for this purpose.