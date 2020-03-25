<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has sacked all Directors in its employ who have served for eight years and above.

The notice of the sack was contained in a memo dated March 24, 2020, titled: “Notification,” signed by the FIRS Executive Chairman, Muhammad Nami, and obtained by newsmen on Wednesday.

Nami said the Board of the FIRS also gave its approval for the appointment of four Coordinating Directors in Acting capacity and two Group Leads, adding that this was for only a single term of six months.

Though Nami did not name the sacked Directors, the memo contained the names of the new appointees.

The memo reads in full:

Dated: 24th March, 2020

TO: Director

State Coordinators

Secretary, Joint Tax Board

Deputy Directors

Assistant Directors

Tax Controllers/State Monitors

Heads of Divisions/Units/Sections

All staff

SUBJECT: NOTIFICATION





This is to formerly (sic) notify you that the Board of Federal Inland Revenue Service at the Emergency Meeting No. 2 held on 20th March, 2020 approved the retirement of all directors who have served eights years and above as directors in the Service, in line with Para 10.1 (a)(iii) of HRPP.

We wish them well in their future endeavours.

The Board also gave its approval for the appointment of four (4) Coordinating Directors in Acting capacity and two (2) Group Leads for a six (6) months once as follows:

Coordinating Directors in Acting Capacity:

1. Dr. Asheikh Maidugu CD/Executive Chairman’s Group

2. Mr. Olufemi Oladeji Oluwaniyi CD/Tax Operations Group

3. Mr. Innocent Chinyere Ohagwa CD/General Services Group

4. Mr. Ezra Usman Zubairu CD/Enforcement Support Group

GROUP LEADS:

1. Mrs. Faosat Oguniyi Compliance Support Group

2. Ms. Chiaka Okoye Digital Support Group

We congratulate them and enjoined (sic) staff to continue to work hard and support Management towards meeting and surpassing our revenue targets.

Muhammad Nami

Executive Chairman.