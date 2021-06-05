The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has introduced a new Tax Administration Solution (TaxPro-Max) to ease tax compliance and modernise tax administration in Nigeria.

The Director, Communications and Liaison Department of FIRS, Dr Abdullahi Ahmad, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday.

Ahmad quoted the Executive Chairman, FIRS, Muhammad Nami, as saying that “TaxPro-Max enables seamless registration, filling, payment of taxes, automatic credit of withholding tax and other credits to the Taxpayer’s accounts, among other features.

“The TaxPro-Max also provides a single-view to Taxpayers for all transactions with the Service”. The TaxPro-Max platform is accessible at www.taxpromax.firs.gov.ng.

“From June 7, 2021, the TaxPro-Max becomes the channel for filing Naira-denominated tax returns in the country.”





According to him, all taxpayers have been notified that all naira-denominated tax returns are to be filed via the TaxPro-Max Solution in order to generate the obligatory Document Identity Number (DIN).

He added that henceforth, taxpayers would not be able to pay without DIN; as such taxpayers wanting to submit their tax returns manually must visit the relevant tax offices.

He said FIRS personnel would be on hand to assist them upload the returns and generate the DIN.

“In view of the time it might take to upload manual returns and generate the DIN, taxpayers are encouraged to bring manual returns for upload, at least, two weeks before the due date. Qualified Personnel of the Service are on hand to assist taxpayers experiencing challenges in filing returns on the TaxPro-Max. They may be reached via email, [email protected],” he added.