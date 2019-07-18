<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s representative in Disaster Recovery Institute International (DRI) Philip Keshiro has advised government agencies to consider Business Continuity Management (BCM) to recover from disasters.

Speaking at the organisation’s head office, Keshiro said: “Of our mission, we are committed to educate, certify and grow together with public, private sectors and individuals in the area of business continuity, planning and management based on DRI’s International Standards and Best Practices.

“Every organisation in Nigeria needs to undergo BCM trainings. It is an important training for every sector in the government agencies such as NEMA, FRSC, VIO, Aviation sector to any level.

“In the banking sector, it is a compulsory training because Central Bank of Nigeria stated it in its policy for all banks.”

He stressed most disaster happening are occurring as a result of lack of proper training of what disaster is all about and how to manage it before it goes beyond handling points.

“We want people in Nigeria to understand the value of Business Continuity Management like every other place in the world and this has rescued a lot of organization from disaster.

“Proper trainings of BCM can make Nigerians to understand how to deal with banditry and other terrible disasters from every part of the country.

“Trainings have been going for some private sectors and government agencie to help the current government in the places of disaster as well as to educate everybody in any organization to educate on resilience strategies, recovery objectives, business continuity, operational risk management and crisis management plans,” he explained.