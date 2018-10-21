The Procter and Gamble, a leading consumer goods company in Nigeria has partnered with the Kebbi Government to empower and train women in financial and vocational skills.

The Director of Government Relations for Africa of the company, Mrs Temitope Illuyemi, made this known at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

Iluyemi said that the partnership was in line with the company’s commitment to impact on lives through sustainable investments, and remove barriers to women’s economic empowerment.

She said that “We are committed to empowering women to live to their fullest potential, and continually seek ways to give them platform to become key economic contributors to the society.

“Deepening economic equality and inclusive growth can only make our world stronger.

“Through our company and brand impact programmes, we are helping to make gender and economic equality achievable.”

In his remarks, Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, said the state was committed to ensuring that women get the right boost to start, maintain businesses and make contributions economic growth.

“Having an organisation that supports us to do this is admirable,” he said.

Earlier, the wife of the governor, Dr Zainab Bagudu, said she was passionate about training and empowering women through her project, Kebbi Entrepreneurs Project (KWEP).

“I cannot do it alone and that is why I am grateful to have the support of a corporate organisation.

“I am confident that this partnership will yield great results, not just for the women individually but also for the society at large,” Bagudu said.

The company which commenced business in Nigeria in 1992 has been carrying out social programmes including the Always School programme, the Papers Baby Care Health Programme and Mobile Clinics.