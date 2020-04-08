<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Leading health brand, Dettol, has donated her hygiene products to Ogun State in support of the State Government’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation forms part of the brand’s contribution to the State’s stimulus package to cater for the vulnerable citizens impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ogun State is one of the 14 Nigerian states to have recorded cases of COVID-19. Citizens affected by the lockdown in the state will benefit from the stimulus package by the State Government which will help to soften the economic impact of the pandemic on individuals and families.

According to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, the packages include staple food items and other essential hygiene products such as hand sanitizers produced by the Ogun State Ministry of Health, antibacterial soaps, stain removers, and water packs. The goal of the exercise is to keep all families in the best condition during the compulsory stay-at-home period.





According to the General Manager, RB West Africa, Mr. Dayanand Sriram “RB is proud to support the State Government’s stimulus package and the distribution of relief materials to citizens across the state during the lockdown.

“This contribution is in line with Dettol’s decades-long efforts to curb the spread of infectious diseases caused by bacteria and viruses, as well as the promotion of good hygiene practices in Nigeria. We will continue to support the Federal and State Governments, as well as the health authorities’ efforts in the fight against COVID-19.”

Dettol, through its flagship Dettol Clean Naija Initiative, a campaign designed to educate and drive behavioural change to achieve a cleaner and healthier Nigeria, has been at the forefront of sensitisation programmes to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.