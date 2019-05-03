<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Star Deepwater Petroleum Limited, the Nigeria affiliate of Chevron Corporation, and its Agbami partners on Thursday donated a model classroom block to Community Model High School, Isieke-Ibeku in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia.

The partners are Famfa Oil Limited, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Equinor Nigeria Energy Company Limited and Petroleo Brasileiro Nigeria Limited.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Umuahia, Mr Rick Kennedy, the firm’s Director of Deepwater and Production Sharing Contracts, said the classroom block was designed to provide good quality secondary education.

Kennedy, who was represented by Mr Michael Kabi, said that education was key to unlocking the potential of Nigerian youths and developing their capacity for societal relevance.

He said that the decision to build a model classroom block was informed by the need to establish improved access to education for Nigerians.

Kennedy urged the school authority to effectively maintain the facility in order to add value to the education system of the state and nation at large.

In his address, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu commended the organisation for their contribution toward supporting the state government’s efforts in improving education in the state.

Ikpeazu, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Ude Oko-Chukwu, said that Abia government had initiated programmes and policies aimed at providing quality education for Abia youths.

“Education is our greatest industry and we will continue to do everything to further the cause of education in Abia,” he said.

Also, Mrs Christy Kanu, the Principal of the school, expressed delight over the gesture, adding that it would have positive impact on the performance of the students.

Kanu said that the new facility would encourage students to acquire better knowledge and skills as well as increase their understanding of the environment.

Earlier, Mr Ben Nwosu, the Chairman of Umuajiji Development Union, said that the new classroom block would make teaching and learning in the school more interesting.

“It is our hope that the new infrastructure with its modern facilities and improved learning environment will have great impact on both students and teachers,” Nwosu said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the classroom block consists of 12 classrooms, three laboratories, a computer room, a fine arts studio, a library, staff rooms and administrative offices.