Fire service: Sokoto records 397 fire incidents in seven months

Alhaji Sani Buda, the Director General, Sokoto State Fire Service, says the agency recorded 397 fire incidents from January to date across the state.

Buda told the newsmen on Monday in Sokoto that six lives were lost while another 24 lives were saved by the agency during the period under review.

“During the period we have been able to save properties worth over N1.6 billion, while N800 million worth of properties were lost.

“Moreover, our rescue operators were able to rescue no fewer than 24 lives who fall into fire incident and other disasters, while regrettably lost the lives of six in other incidents,” he said.

On challenges, he said that people did not appreciate the agency’s response time, adding that there is need for people to always utilise the available communication system provided by the agency to ensure quick response to incidents.

“People, especially drivers, should always make ways for our fire fighting vehicles, as such remain a great challenge during our operations and continue to consume more time for our personnel to locate disaster areas.

“Moreso, there is need for more commitment of the government to enhance our operations, particularly on manpower and operational equipment,” the director-general added.

On equipment, Buda said that only nine fire fighting vehicles were operating across the state metropolis and neighbouring villages.

“We have nine operational fire fighting vehicles serving the state metropolis and neighbouring villages which are located at our five stations in the state.

“Three vehicles are stationed in the headquarters, two at Government House, two at Sultan Abubakar station and one each at our stations in Central Market and Shagon Goro, respectively,” he said.

He pledged the agency’s commitment and close collaboration with citizens in addressing the challenges of fire and other disasters, while calling on people to reciprocate.