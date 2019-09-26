<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Fire Service (FFS), Kaduna has sought the hand of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the conduct of forensic audits on fire disasters.

This was made known on September 25, 2019, as the management staff of FFS, Kaduna came on a courtesy visit to the Kaduna Zonal office of the Commission.

The FFS team which was led by the officer-in-charge of the Service in Kaduna, Chief Superintendent of Fire Manasa Manaja Mailafia noted that “most of the fire outbreaks in public offices destroy vital documents or information. Carrying out a forensic audit will assist in unravelling the cause.”

Mailafia added that “We are here today to continue our collaboration with the EFCC. If there is any agency worth collaborating with, it is the EFCC.”

Responding on behalf of the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, the Zonal Head, Kaduna Office of the EFCC Mailafia Yakubu thanked the delegation for the visit and commended the firefighters for ensuring the safety of lives and properties in the country.

He noted that most of the fire outbreaks are caused by individuals so as to cover up dirty deals, destroy vital information or evidence, and assured the team of EFCC’s assistance, when they may require it.

In a related development, the EFCC boss on Wednesday, September 25, 2016, reiterated the Commission’s readiness to fight corruption and corrupt individuals no matter how highly placed.

Speaking on “Ga Fili Ga Doki,” a Hausa programme on DITV Radio, Kaduna, Yakubu emphasized that the Commission’s fight against corruption was not selective. “Ask anyone who is under investigation by the EFCC whether he knows or have knowledge of the offences he has been alleged to have committed.

”We investigate cases based on a petition written by individuals, groups or corporate bodies. EFCC is not a political or religious entity, all petitions are given equal treatment,” he said.