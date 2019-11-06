<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barely 24 hours after a fire incident that gutted a building at 43 Martins Street in Lagos Island, another fire has been reported in the same area, this time at 45 Martins Street.

The fire occurred at around 6:30 am, according to Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) spokesman Nosa Okumbo, who spoke to newsmen.

LASEMA has accordingly deployed an emergency escalator and a low bed equipment to combat the fire, Okumbo told newsmen.

The latest fire occured during the course of LASEMA conducting material testing on surrounding buildings at the site of Tuesday’s incident. This was complicated by the buildings being co-joined and access difficulties, the spokesman tells newsmen.

According to a source, Tuesday’s fire had escalated and spread due to an abundance of combustible materials and fuel stored for generator sets inside the building.