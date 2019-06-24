<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A fire outbreak on Monday claimed the life a mother and her 14-year-old daughter at Eku in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

While the middle-aged mother identified as Mrs. Caro was burnt beyond recognition, her daughter gave up the ghost on the way to the hospital.

Locals attributed the fire outbreak, which has destroyed properties of neighbours, to adulterated kerosene.

The deceased mother was said to be selling kerosene.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the devastating inferno started at about 6.am when the victims’ kerosene lamp caught fire and rapidly spread to the shop as a result of other stored up kerosene in the shop.

Although, much damage had been done to goods in nearby shops, locals commended the combined efforts of men of the police, fire service and bystanders who prevented the fire from further spreading and causing more harm.

Minority Leader of Delta State House of Assembly and member representing Ethiope East constituency, Innocent Emosivwe Anidi, was one of the early callers at the scene of the outbreak.

Anidi was said to have urged the people to desist from hoarding kerosene in their homes and be mindful of products they go for as kerosene is concerned.