A midnight fire, on Friday, gutted a two-storey Post Graduate Hostel in Campus Three of the Delta State University, Abraka in Ethiope East Council Area of the state.

It was learnt that the fire started about 1:04 am, destroying about 10 rooms before help arrived.

But there was no casualty recorded in the inferno.





It was gathered that the parts of the hostel destroyed were on the first and second floors.

Details of the cause of the fire incident were sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

When contacted, the DELSU Public Relations Officer, Mr. Eddy Agbure, confirmed the incident.

“Yes it true. It is colossal damage,” he added.