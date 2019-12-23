<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Popular Ekiosa market in Benin City, the Edo state capital, was Sunday engulfed in fire as traders scampered to salvage goods from shops within the burning market.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but angry youths in the area and traders who claimed to have lost goods revolted against the fire truck which they said arrived late after several calls.

Channels Television reports that the fire later spread to the Edo Development and Property Agency building.

There are reports that the fire truck that came earlier, later left owing to the treatment it received from the angered youths.

But the University of Benin fire service truck returned with some Army personnel to put out the fire.