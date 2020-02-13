<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said there is need for stakeholders to synergies to prevent fire disaster in the nation’s capital.

The (FCT) Director of Fire Service, Mr. Julius Opetunsin, disclosed this on Wednesday in Gwagwalada Area Council Secretariat during the department’s ongoing anti-bush burning and fire prevention and sensitisation campaign.

He appealed to Area Council Chairmen within the territory to prioritise fire prevention by ensuring that additional and well equipped fire stations were provided within their domains.

According to him, Gwagwalada Area Council, was too big to have only one fire station in an isolated location.





“Gwagwalada Area Council is in dire need of a befitting and permanent fire station as it is on rented premises currently. Whatever assistance you can render to the department in this regard is highly appreciated,” he added.

He also urged the traditional rulers in the area to preach against the practice of bush burning, as it was a harbinger of fire disaster.

Also, the Vice Chairman of the Gwagwalada Area Council, Mr. Mohammed Kasim, who represented the chairman, assured that the council was prepared to make any effort and contribution that will help in fire prevention .

He added that the council was already working with the traditional rulers to ensure that the anti-bush burning message was passed to those at the grassroots.