To prevent fire disasters in the nation’s capital, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service, on Tuesday, commenced an aggressive safety enlightenment campaign across the six Area Councils.

Speaking at the programme, the Director FCT Fire Service, Mr Opetunsin Julius said the enlightenment campaign was to forestall fire disasters by educating residents on basic fire safety measures.

Julius, who led a team of his Fire Safety and Public education managers to Junior Secondary School, Pasali in Kuje Area Council, noted that the spate of fire disaster, not only in the nation’s capital, but across the country was alarming and needed some proactive measures to prevent it.

Inaugurating a Fire Safety Club in the school, he stated that FCT Minister had given the Fire Service management a marching order to ensure that the effects of the harmattan season were properly mitigated in the territory.