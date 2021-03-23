



Members of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, (PASAN), Ondo State chapter, on Tuesday, shut down activities in the complex of the State House of Assembly in Akure, while protesting financial autonomy for the legislative arm of government.

The members who defiled the rain to embark on the protest carried placards with different inscriptions with solidarity songs while they locked the main gate of the Assembly complex.

Speaking with newsmen, Ondo State Chapter Chairman of PASAN, Comrade Raphael Urona, said the peaceful protest was in line with the directive from the National Headquarters of the Association.





Urona further stated that the protest was to press home their demand for the implementation of the agitations of financial autonomy for the legislative arm of government.

Comrade Urona noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had since 2018 accented to the bill while state governments refused to implement it.

He said the protest would continue till further notice as directed by the National body of the Association.

Men of the Nigerian Police, NSCDC, FRSC were on the ground to ensure the protest was peaceful and not hijacked by hoodlums.