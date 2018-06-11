The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has described President Muhammadu Buhari, as a true democrat considering his recent assent to the bill granting financial autonomy to the state Houses of Assemblies.

Balarabe Abdullahi stated this on Monday, in Lafia while reacting to the autonomy granted to the state Houses of Assemblies and the Judiciary as well as the declaration of June 12 by the President, as the new Democracy Day.

The speaker lauded the efforts and courage of the President, describing it as first of its kind and urged Nigerians to support the APC government under Buhari.

He emphasized that the move by the President has placed him as the best leader so far the country ever had in strengthening democracy, rule of law and the wellbeing of Nigerian populace.

Balarabe Abdullahi said that granting autonomy to the state Houses of Assembly would fast track legislative duties and enhance state lawmakers performance for the overall development of the country.

“President Buhari is a courageous leader that has done what past democratically elected president could not do by granting autonomy to state Houses of Assembly and Judiciary as this singular gesture will greatly change the future of Nigerians depens democracy and enhance good governance”

“I will also like to observe that the declaration of June 12 and honour done to the acclaimed winner of 1993 Presidential election is a good omen for the country which has also placed the President as a

messiah that come to deliver this nation from its emerging challenges”

“I commend the President for posthumously awarding the higher honour of GCFR to late chief MKO Abiola, his running mate, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe and late Gani Fawehinmi, SAN with GCON. President Buhari deserve commendation for that gesture,” he said.