The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned any case of rape in “strong terms”, saying it does not matter who is involved.

Samson Ayokunle, the president of CAN, who gave the condemnation via a text message to newsmen, stressed that justice must prevail in all rape cases and described rape as “ungodly, wicked and reprehensible.”

He, however, noted that CAN had no details on the trending allegations against the founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Abiodun Fatoyinbo.

Ayokunle, said the association had reached out to the christian wing which Fatoyinbo belongs to ascertain truth of the matter and take necessary actions.

“We have no details about the matter other than what we are reading and hearing from the social media, and this is not reliable and credible evidence,” he said.

“The CAN leadership has reached out to the leadership of the block which the Pastor in question belongs with a view to getting to the root of the matter.

“This will help us to make the right decision on the issue,” he said.

Recalls that Fatoyinbo has been the subject of public derision since Friday when a video interview, in which Busola Dakolo, wife of musician Timi Dakolo, accused him of raping her.

Busola told YNaija news platform that she was only 16 when Fatoyinbo came to her family residence in Ilorin and raped her, deflowering her in the process.

“Immediately I opened the door, he just pushed me, he did not say anything, he did not utter any word, he just pushed me to one of the chairs in my living room,” Mrs Dakolo told YNaija.

“I saw him, he was removing his belt, he just said: ‘keep quiet, do what I want you to do and you will be fine,’” she said.

She said the preacher raped her the second time within the same week on a deserted road.

￼The allegation came six years after Fatoyinbo faced allegations of sexual misconduct and adultery from two women, including Ese Walters.

He however pushed back against the allegations on Friday, saying in an official church statement that he had never raped a woman “even as an unbeliever.”