



The Federal Government has filed charges against the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and Sen. Bassey Albert Akpan, bordering on alleged non-declaration of some of their assets.

The two charges marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/62/2018 (for Ekweremadu) and FHC/ABJ/CR/88/2018 for Akpan, representing Akwa-Ibom North East, were filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja, by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP).

While the charge against Ekweremadu has been assigned to Justice Binta Nyako, the one against Akpan was assigned to Justice John Tsoho.

Meanwhile, leave has been granted the Federal Government by both judges to serve the charges and court processes on the Defendants through the Clerk of the National Assembly.

The Order for Substituted Service was granted by both judges after listening to Prosecution lawyer, Celsus Upong, who complained of difficulty in effecting personal service on the defendants.